JAZZ:The Next Generation Project feat. Zowie Boyd

Jazz Music is impeccable and unexplainable. It has been in a constant state of change since the day it was born. Join Jazzanooga as we provide our young, talented and aspiring artists performance opportunities and experience the elements and ideas from the jazz tradition within their frameworks.

We are proud to present: Zowie Boyd!!

DOORS OPEN AT 7:30PM..SEATING IS LIMITED...

TICKET ADMISSION ONLINE ONLY $15.00!!

Jazz, Blues, and Neo Soul are her favorite genres of sing. Her inspiration to sing Jazz and Blues originated from hearing Etta James. She was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Currently in school at Chattanooga State, for Computer Engineering, and I.T.

She just released a Cover CD which has songs from many amazing Artist and genres.