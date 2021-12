× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Jess Goggans Band

Join Jess Goggans & friends taking the stage at Wanderlinger from 8-11pm!

Jess will be taking new unwrapped toy donations to benefit children of the Chambliss Center.

Ages 21+ $10 at door or $5 with a toy donation.

Taproom opens at 4pm with happy hour until 6pm and with food service until 9pm.