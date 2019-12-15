Join Ridgedale Baptist as we celebrate the Christmas season and seek to answer the question, "Who Is This Jesus?" The combined choirs and orchestra provide an exceptional musical experience to help you prepare for the birth of Christ the King with joy.
Who Is This Jesus? - A Christmas Concert
Ridgedale Baptist Church 1831 Hickory Valley Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
