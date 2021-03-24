Jimmy Galloway

We're diverging a bit from straight jazz this evening to a world of blues, Chet Atkins, Merle Travis and more. Jimmy Galloway plays multiple stringed instruments and is equally at home on acoustic and electric music as well as playing on sessions ranging from Celtic, Folk, Rock, Jazz, Avant Garde, and Americana.

He has shared the stage with a Who’s Who of Guitar Royalty: Tommy Emmanuel, Joe Bonamassa, Robben Ford, Jimmy Herring, Richard Thompson among many other artists that have appeared at the 30A Festival, Cayamo Music Festival and more. Helluva of player (and he sings pretty well, too).

Note: Look for this event to premiere as a video on the Barking Legs Facebook page. It is free to stream, but donations are encouraged!

https://www.facebook.com/events/192166025739757/

