Jimmy Galloway

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Jimmy Galloway

We're diverging a bit from straight jazz this evening to a world of blues, Chet Atkins, Merle Travis and more. Jimmy Galloway plays multiple stringed instruments and is equally at home on acoustic and electric music as well as playing on sessions ranging from Celtic, Folk, Rock, Jazz, Avant Garde, and Americana.

He has shared the stage with a Who’s Who of Guitar Royalty: Tommy Emmanuel, Joe Bonamassa, Robben Ford, Jimmy Herring, Richard Thompson among many other artists that have appeared at the 30A Festival, Cayamo Music Festival and more. Helluva of player (and he sings pretty well, too).

Note: Look for this event to premiere as a video on the Barking Legs Facebook page. It is free to stream, but donations are encouraged!

https://www.facebook.com/events/192166025739757/

Event by Barking Legs Theater

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Jimmy Galloway - 2021-03-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jimmy Galloway - 2021-03-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jimmy Galloway - 2021-03-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jimmy Galloway - 2021-03-24 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 23, 2021

Wednesday

March 24, 2021

Thursday

March 25, 2021

Friday

March 26, 2021

Saturday

March 27, 2021

Sunday

March 28, 2021

Monday

March 29, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours