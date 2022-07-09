× Expand Volkswagen Chattanooga Job Fair at Volkswagen Chattanooga

Volkswagen Chattanooga will host a job fair over July 7-9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for its open production team positions. The job fair will be held at the Volkswagen Academy, 7469 Volkswagen Drive. Due to construction activities on Volkswagen Drive that week, visitors are encouraged to access the factory via Bonny Oaks Drive.

Information sessions will be held during the job fair, where interested attendees will learn about the position, pay and schedule. Candidates who attend an information session at the job fair will be able to schedule an interview for a later date.

In addition to seeing our training activities firsthand, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about electric mobility and electric vehicle manufacturing.

We are hiring production team members primarily for the second, third and night shifts. The starting hourly rate for those shifts can reach $24.40 when including shift premium and quarterly bonus based solely on attendance. With wage progression, top-out rates including shift premium and quarterly bonus can reach $33 per hour. These are direct hire positions.

Production and maintenance team members hired before Oct. 31, 2022, are eligible for a $3,000 signing bonus. Candidates who relocate to join Volkswagen’s production team will be eligible for a $2,500 stipend. Stipend eligibility is based on IRS regulations.

Volkswagen offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical and dental plans, life insurance, and retirement savings with company contributions of up to 9% of eligible earnings. Additional benefits include an employee vehicle leasing program, paid parental leave and adoption assistance, and tuition reimbursement. Amenities at the factory include on-site cafeterias, a fitness center with free classes and a medical clinic.

For more information, visit wearevolkswagen.com.