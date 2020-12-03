Josh Driver & Full Circle

Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Josh Driver & Full Circle LIVE in Bar Watson

Thursday, December 3rd! 6pm - 9pm

Happy Hour 4pm - 7pm / No Cover

Half Price Nachos / $5 Mules

Concerts & Live Music
