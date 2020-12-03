Josh Driver & Full Circle
Josh Driver & Full Circle LIVE in Bar Watson
Thursday, December 3rd! 6pm - 9pm
Happy Hour 4pm - 7pm / No Cover
Half Price Nachos / $5 Mules
to
Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
