Josh Kiser with Camden Smith at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15

Josh is a country artist born and raised in Cleveland Tennessee. He moved to Nashville in 2019 to pursue his music career. Before moving to the city, he signed a production deal with “Starts With Music”, a company owned by Nathan Chapman and Kevin Kadish. After moving to Nashville, he quickly signed a co-publishing deal with Liz Rose Music and Warner Chappell Music Publishing. Josh’s outlaw and 90’s country influences are evident in his music and in the soul in his voice. Not only is Josh an incredible vocalist, he can also play multiple instruments. By the age of 10 he had learned to play the guitar, piano, and drums.

He has opened for notable acts such as Tracy Byrd, Craig Campbell and more!