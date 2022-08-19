Josh Meloy

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15

Oklahoma native, Josh Meloy recently released his new record “Oklahoma” in May of 2020. The record consists of a collection of songs written over the past 5 years. Meloy considers this his “best and most honest work to date.” Meloy recorded and produced the album at home giving it an undeniably authentic sound.

Meloy didn’t plan on playing music in the beginning. In a family with strong ties to music, he chose sports. It wasn’t until attending Oklahoma State University at the age of 19 that he first picked up a guitar. Meloy, now 26, has since matured as a musician and songwriter while earning a strong fan base touring the Oklahoma/Texas region.

