Josh Rennie-Hynes w/ Kirby Brown

When Josh Rennie-Hynes moved to Nashville last year, he wasn't just leaving behind his Australian homeland, he was leaving

behind the country where he'd kicked off his solo career with two acclaimed albums, before finding an international audience as

one half of The Ahern Brothers. A folk duo, whose harmony-heavy, self-titled debut album earned a four-star review from Rolling

Stone, Josh, and partner Stephen Grady quickly garnered comparisons to Simon and Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers. They became an in-demand touring act and the two could have easily ridden their wave of success even higher. But, instead, Josh decided he was looking for a change — not only in musical direction but in location, too.

With an album’s worth of songs written and his recording band assembled, he headed to Nashville's world-famous Sound Emporium Studios. 2019's Patterns marks Josh Rennie-Hynes' most indie rock-oriented album to date. There are layers of electric guitar, swirling keys, and pounding percussion, all wrapped around a voice that swoons and swaggers in equal measure.

Doors at 7, Kirby will start around 7:30.

$7 Early Bird Tickets | $10 at The Door

LIMITED SEATING, Tickets available online.