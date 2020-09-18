Journey to Valley Vibes: Finals Night

Musicians from across the Tennessee Valley compete for a spot on the Main Stage at Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival! This one is for all the marbles. Generously hosted by the lovely folks at Ziggy's Music Box.

Featuring our final contestants:

Subkonscious

Slicksilver

Sam Steadman

Tempus

You can also expect a special performance from SevenStones, who will also be performing at the festival!

CONTEST RULES: Each member of the audience can vote for the artist/band they want to see perform at Valley Vibes 2020. The audience vote will be combined with a panel of four judges to determine who advances to the final round!