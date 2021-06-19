Juneteenth Kickback

On June 19, 1865 Union soldiers landed at Galveston, TX with news that the Civil War had ended and that enslaved people were free (2 ½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation). Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the abolition of slavery in the state of Texas and the emancipation of enslaved Africans in the United States.

On June 19th, join us for our own celebration in recognition of Juneteenth. Dance to tunes from DJMCPRO, buy drinks from Giddy-Up Bar, play a game or two (Black Card Revoked, anyone?) or just pull up and chill.