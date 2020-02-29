Kelsi Walker, Margot & TTH, & Citico

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

ABOUT KELSI WALKER

Kelsi Walker is an intuitive writer and emotive performer presenting a dynamic flavor of indie-pop music. With lyrics exploring the range of human emotions, she centers hope above consequence; presenting her variety of musical therapy with fevered, histrionic energy. Her new album Nervous Kid borrows from a palette of Indie Pop, Rock, and Americana to blend a unique sound that also feels comfortably familiar.

Check out her most recent album, "Nervous Kid", here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1nBOfhy9JNaEfEcwGqjrGG?si=2ixCD44tQ9iGbVHiI3EI_A

For Fans Of: Lucy Dacus, Joseph, Paramore,Wild Child--

https://heythisiskelsi.com

Margot:

With her honest lyricism, Margot and The Toothless Hags’ songs discuss challenging topics like mental illness. Some describe her style like Joni Mitchell with a bit of punk seasoning while others hear influences of The War on Drugs, Margaret Glaspy and Julien Baker. Margot and The Toothless Hags will release her debut five-track EP, “Sides”, February 28th.

margotandthetoothlesshags.com

Citico:

https://www.facebook.com/citicoband/videos/566912100734658/

Doors at 8, music will start around 9pm

$5 Early Bird Tickets! ($10 at the door)

BYOB (must be 21 to drink)

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
