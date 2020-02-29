Kelsi Walker, Margot & TTH, & Citico

ABOUT KELSI WALKER
Kelsi Walker is an intuitive writer and emotive performer presenting a dynamic flavor of indie-pop music. With lyrics exploring the range of human emotions, she centers hope above consequence; presenting her variety of musical therapy with fevered, histrionic energy. Her new album Nervous Kid borrows from a palette of Indie Pop, Rock, and Americana to blend a unique sound that also feels comfortably familiar.
For Fans Of: Lucy Dacus, Joseph, Paramore,Wild Child--
Margot:
With her honest lyricism, Margot and The Toothless Hags’ songs discuss challenging topics like mental illness. Some describe her style like Joni Mitchell with a bit of punk seasoning while others hear influences of The War on Drugs, Margaret Glaspy and Julien Baker. Margot and The Toothless Hags will release her debut five-track EP, “Sides”, February 28th.
Citico:
Doors at 8, music will start around 9pm
$5 Early Bird Tickets! ($10 at the door)
BYOB (must be 21 to drink)