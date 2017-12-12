Kinky Boots

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

With direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (LEGALLY BLONDE, HAIRSPRAY) and a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award®-winner Harvey Fierstein (LA CAGE AUX FOLLES), KINKY BOOTS is the winner of six Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Choreography.

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
