Landry

Winner of the 2012 World Series of Comedy and The Boston Comedy Festival.

Born and raised in Kitchener, Ontario (Canada for those of you who don’t feel like pulling out an atlas) Landry first hit the stage in 2006, and has been on the fast track ever since. His charismatic style is kind of what you’d get if you mixed Charlie Chaplin with somebody who spoke; it would be just as physical, but in color. Landry is downright hilarious and you’re sure to have a good time once you see what he does on stage.

Not just restricted to his Canadian roots, Landry has also made a dent in the American comedy scene. He recently was an Atlanta finalist for NBC’s Stand Up For Diversity Showcase, and in 2008, just two short years after starting, he earned a spot on TVONE’s hit show “Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes?”.

Additionally, Landry has been heard on XM Satellite Radio and was the first winner of the Punchline Comedy Club’s “64 Comedian Super Comedy Competition”, as well as winning “The Boston Comedy Festival” in 2011. Keep your eyes open and your ear to the ground, because Landry is coming!