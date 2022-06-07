× Expand thechattery.org All About Lavender Outdoor Class at Sterchi Farm

This class is in partnership with Trust for Public Land and The Chattery in celebration of the opening of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway.

We love lavender! It’s beautiful, smells wonderful, and every garden deserves at least one lavender plant. If you’ve struggled to grow lavender, or a new gardener looking for a few tips to grow lavender successfully then join this class. We'll learn how to grow lavender in our area, what varieties to choose, and how to grow, maintain, and harvest.

Each participant will make a dream pillow filled with fragrant lavender and other herbs.

Class is by donation. All proceeds from event registrations will go towards the South Chattanooga Community Association, a community partner of the Trust For Public Land.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com.