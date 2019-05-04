Learn to Kayak Class

Chester Frost Park City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

This class will introduce students to the basics of paddling a kayak in a mild setting and at a relaxed pace. Students will learn about kayaks, paddles, gear and clothing before learning to launch and being introduced to the basic paddle strokes. This class is a great way for those considering kayaking to try it out.

Experience on-the-water instruction in kayaks

Learn about basic kayak gear and clothing selection

Learn basic kayak stroke techniques including forward, sweep, reverse and draw stroke techniques

Chester Frost Park City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Outdoor, Sports
