Learn to Quilt the Modern Way

This is beginner quilting class is for students who want to be a part of a new maker’s movement connecting the skills passed down for generations and using those skills to create innovative works of art and social messaging with textiles.

In this two hour class students will create a mini modern quilt with a striking minimalist design and an on-trend color palette. At the end of the class, students have worked through basic skills that they can apply to any quilting project going forward.

A pattern and instructions will be provided via a download link upon sign up.

Supplies Needed:

Fabric: 1/4 yd white fabric, (7) assorted fabrics at sizes of at least 8" squares; 1/4 backing fabric, crib size pack of quilt batting

Other supplies: a basic sewing machine, white or neutral thread, a ruler, rotary cutter, and cutting mat.

About the instructor:

Melissa de Leon Mason is a modern quilt designer and teacher. Her work has been displayed in museums and shows like QuiltCon and the International Quilt Festival. She has also been featured in publications such as Curated Quilts and Make Modern Magazine. You can find her on Instagram @quiltallthethings_ or on her website www.quiltallthethings.com.

