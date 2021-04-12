Outdoor Chattanooga's Learn to Ride a Bike Classes are the best and fastest way to learn to ride a bike!

Does teaching your child how to ride a bike without training wheels end in frustration and tears? Are you an adult who's dreamed of riding a bike but can’t keep your balance or feel intimidated to try on your own? Let our League of American Bicyclists Certified Instructors teach you how to ride a bike using the gliding technique. With this simple and effective technique, most students are pedaling within an hour and off riding in no time. Students also learn the ABC quick check and proper bike fit. Bikes and helmets are available to borrow or bring your own. Reservations required in advance.

Class Details

Free, 1.5-hour lesson

Recommended for ages 5+

Small class size, maximum of 5 people for quality instruction

Offered the 2nd Monday monthly at 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. at Outdoor Chattanooga Center, 200 River St., in Coolidge Park (6:00 class is not offered Nov. - Feb. due to daylight savings)

What's Included?

Bikes and helmets can be provided or bring your own

Instruction from League of American Bicyclists Certified Instructors

These free classes are offered every month thanks to a partnership with Outdoor Chattanooga, the City of Chattanooga, and the Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga as a way to give back to the community and create new, confident riders!