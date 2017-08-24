Levitt AMP Music Series ft. Kool Moe Dee

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chattanooga’s newest, freshest, most hip music series is upon us: The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series! Check out what artists will be animating the lawn of the beautiful Bessie Smith Cultural Center on historic M.L. King Blvd every Thursday night August 24th-October 26th!

Kool Moe Dee, known for his famous "Wild Wild West," is one of rap’s earliest stars. Starting his career in the early ‘70s, he formed the legendary Treacherous Three with DJ Easy Lee, Special K, and L.A. Sunshine. After the group’s first break-up in ‘84, Kool Moe Dee went solo, establishing himself as one of hip-hop’s first big stars with his debut solo album, “How Ya Like Me Now?”. He became one of the first hip-hop acts to get a Grammy, and became the first to perform at the Grammy’s.

Opening Act: Jonathan Treyzz Fowles - Jonathan, also known as Tryezz (Pronounced "Trez"), is an artist and musician from Chattanooga TN. He is an electronic keyboard player that plays his own original blend of mainly instrumental Jazz, Funk, Classical and Electronic based grooves layering it with live improvisation.

