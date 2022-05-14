Life Shock to Life Shift Masterclass

Life Shock to Life Shift Masterclass: the gift of transformation following adversity.

Are you emerging from a life shock that knocked the wind out of your sails? Do want to live your life more fully again, but not sure where to start?

You’re finally ready to arise with purpose, but you don’t want to go back to how it was. It’s time to harness this experience and rise up! You have changed, woken up in some way... ready to start your next chapter with more autonomy, vitality and sovereignty.

You may have experienced loss, bereavement, divorce, ill-health or have been affected by the collective worldwide upheaval of the past 2 years.

How this Masterclass will help you:

- Learn tools and strategies to help you rebuild following a life shock.

- Gain clarity about your priorities now that you have changed

- Boost your confidence so you can begin to live in an empowered and meaningful way.

- What we rebuild following the storm has the potential to be stronger than what was destroyed in the wake.

PLEASE NOTE: This workshop is not suitable for those who are in the midst of a significant life shock, are experiencing a moderate to severe depression or mental health difficulty.

