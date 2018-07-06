Light Play

The feature artist at In-Town Gallery for the month of July is Charlie Yowell who presents his collection of nature-themed, solar lighted sculpture. The pleasure of summertime outdoors is enhanced by his whimsical, moving pieces while his other works can enliven interiors.Yowell is best known for his kinetic sculptures made of stained glass or sheet acrylic attached to metal frames. See the new works and meet the artist at the First Friday reception July 6 from 5 - 8 PM at 26A Frazier Avenue.

Yowell seeks to convey the raw dynamism of color, movement and light and inspire feelings of happiness, delight or joy. He insists that “deeper” meaning is the antithesis of his artistic goal. “I want people to have something pretty and happy to look at, day and night. I want them to enjoy my work and smile. Turtles, fish, birds, dragonflies and other natural creatures are a major theme of my work,” Yowell says.

Among the new works on display are “Aggregate Fish,” a moving sculpture in geodes, glass and brass and “Parallarectogram,” a collage of stained-glass blocks in primary colors. There is also a collection of large, fluorescent acrylic outdoor sculptures accented with flashing solar lights, including a gecko “Phelsuma,” flamingo “Pinky,” and butterfly “Monarch.”

Hallmark of this self-taught artist, are the larger-than-life sized pieces, edgeless stained-glass and colorful light transmitting materials on spare, industrial metal frames. His quirky sculptures wiggle, or float, shimmy, soar or shiver in a breeze when touched or in response to vibration. Recently he has experimented with life-sized, fluorescent, acrylic-sheet sculptures, enhanced with solar-powered lights. “When you turn the lights off in your home, I want my artwork to visually still be there, dynamic and visually stimulating. I think art should be seen all the time,” says Yowell.

Originally from St. Louis, MO, Yowell owns CharlieArt, based in Dunlap, TN. For nearly two decades he has presented his award-winning, large-scale, stained-glass or acrylic creatures at juried art shows each year across the Southeast and Mid-west. See more work at: www.Charlieyowell.com.

Additional gallery offerings include paintings from miniature to large enough to enhance vast, open wall spaces. Cutout and patinated metal sculpture mix with handworked wood pieces both utilitarian and decorative. There is now a special section dedicated to the talented photographers. Don’t miss the display stands with selections of useful pottery and colorful fused-glass pieces. Dyed silk shawls, scarves and jackets are hung among other glass cases of exquisite hand made jewelry. In-Town Gallery is located on the hip North Shore between the bridges at 26A Frazier Avenue and is open daily year round except for major holidays. Hours are 11AM - 6PM Monday - Saturday, 1PM - 5PM Sunday and util 8PM on First Fridays. Call 423-267-9214, visit www.intowngallery.com and www.facebook.com/intowngallery