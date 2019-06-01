The 2019 Little Owl Festival will include a Hawk Release, a bird research presentation, and student art. This year we have refocused the festival with the tag line "Kids, Nature, Art."

The Chattanooga Audubon Society is pleased to announce the eighth annual Little Owl Festival to be held at Audubon Acres on June 1, 2019 from 9 AM to Noon.

The Happinest Wildlife Rehabilitators will open the festival with the release a first year Broad-winged Hawk. The young bird was found grounded with a broken leg and underwent surgery at University of Tennessee veterinary clinic. The bird has become a strong flier while under care and will soon soar over its natural habitat. The release will take place outside Walker Hall

Join Smithsonian biologists as they survey Audubon Acres for Yellow-billed Cuckoos. Researchers from the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center are tagging and tracking cuckoos to determine their migration routes. The information obtained will benefit conservation for migratory birds worldwide.

There will be a short, educational talk, and then we will tour the property for a leisurely hike, hoping to hear and see Yellow-billed Cuckoos. Children over 5 are welcome to attend the 45- minute hike. Bring water, sunblock, binoculars, and bug-spray. Limit 36 people. [10-12 per hike] Meet at the Audubon Visitor Center

All day – View an exhibit of children’s art in Walker Hall

9:00 Tours of the historic log cabin begin.

9 – 11 Old Time music by Peggy Douglas and friends on the back porch of the log cabin

9-11 Meet Bilbo the Box Turtle Ambassador

9 – 11 Art Mural - Help us complete a large mural to celebrate nature and Chattanooga Audubon’s 75th anniversary. 9- 11 Walker Hall

9 -11 Build a bird nest – find out if you have what it takes to be a good bird parent. -Meet at picnic area –

9 – 11 Meet Animal Ambassadors from the Chattanooga Zoo -

10:00 Water quality activity by Waterways - Walker Hall

11:00 Meet Marley the Great Horned Owl from Harrison Bay State Park. – Picnic Area

12:00 Enjoy walking the grounds at Audubon Acres

For further information call (423) 892-1799