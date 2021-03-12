Barron Wilson
You know what makes Friday evenings even better? Live music! Local musician, Barron Wilson will be playing all your easy listening favorites. Grab a beer and enjoy the tunes.
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Barron Wilson
