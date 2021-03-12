Barron Wilson

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Barron Wilson

You know what makes Friday evenings even better? Live music! Local musician, Barron Wilson will be playing all your easy listening favorites. Grab a beer and enjoy the tunes.

Concerts & Live Music
