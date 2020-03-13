Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to FEED! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for what’s sure to be a great show!
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to FEED! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for what’s sure to be a great show!
Concerts & Live MusicNorth By North, Midnight Promise
Charity & FundraisersLupi’s National Park Lovefest
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
Talks & ReadingsChautauqua Lecture Series
Education & LearningIntro to Pen Turning
Education & LearningValentine's Day Makeup: Date Night Glamour
-
Art & ExhibitionsCouples Valentines Art Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicHill City Sessions: Ryder Pierce
ComedyDale Jones
Theater & Dance“Love/Sick”
Education & LearningLove Potion No. 9: Valentine's Day Cocktails
-
Concerts & Live MusicSix Shooter
-
Home & Garden This & ThatFree Gardening Class: Bluebirds
-
Education & LearningSoap Making 101
-
Festivals & Fairs MarketsLove Hangover Market
-
Education & LearningIntermediate Fluid Art
-
Concerts & Live MusicSix Shooter
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Theater & Dance“Love/Sick”
Education & LearningCivics 101: State of Tennessee Government
-
Education & LearningConnecting with Your Creativity through Writing
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningBeginner Macrame: Plant Hanger
-
Concerts & Live MusicBelow The Salt
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
Education & LearningSew What
This & ThatChess K-night
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningSilverpoint Drawing
Education & LearningJournaling 101: Venting & Gratitude
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
© 2019 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.