Darren Self

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Guitarist and co-vocalist of Function: with a "C" Darren L Self is coming to 1885 Grill at Cambridge Square’s patio. Don’t miss it!

Concerts & Live Music
Wednesday

July 22, 2020

Thursday

July 23, 2020

Friday

July 24, 2020

Saturday

July 25, 2020

Sunday

July 26, 2020

Monday

July 27, 2020

Tuesday

July 28, 2020

