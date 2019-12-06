Guitarist and co-vocalist of Function: with a “C”, Darren Self is coming to FEED. Don’t miss it!
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Thursday
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Health & WellnessWRCB Channel 3's Share Your Christmas
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Metamorphosis--Creating with Wood” Opening Reception
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open House
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli & The Jalopy Brothers
-
Food & DrinkBeginner Cake Decorating
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Markets This & ThatHolly Jolly Holiday Market
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkWanderlinger's 1-Year Anniversary Party
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWooden Collage Houses
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMixed Media House Portraits
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNickolas Edward Williams
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkBeginner Cake Decorating: Frozen Edition
-
-
Education & LearningBeginner Tarot
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness MarketsCHI Memorial Holiday Market (Hixson)
-
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenFestive Wreath Making: Holiday Edition
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMacrame Ornament Making
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness MarketsCHI Memorial Holiday Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningUsing Calligraphy for Holiday Place Cards
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicChristmas Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth