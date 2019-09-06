Kick off your weekend with live music from E.T.
E.T. is a veteran of the Chattanooga music scene, playing with Baybee Invincible, Ion Prophecy and The Unsatisfied. Join us for a night of acoustic rock & roll for your soul.
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
