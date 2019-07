Kick off your weekend with a burger, beers and live music from the Stephen Busie Band.

The Dalton native is influenced musicians like John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Ray Charles, Stephen Busie is a fusion of blues, soul and rock. The band has played local festivals including Riverbend, The National Cornbread Festival and Ocoee River Jam.

You won’t want to miss this Tavern newcomer!