Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The artist Slaten Dooley will take the stage at Puckett's Chattanooga on Saturday, January 25 at 8:00 p.m. for a night of live music and excellent entertainment! Call 423-708-8505 to make reservations. There is no cover charge, but tips are always appreciated. Check out our music calendar for more information about the artist: https://puckettsgro.com/chattanooga/events/slaten-dooley-band-1-25-20/

