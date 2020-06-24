Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Locals Only - Chanise & Frank

FREE Live Stream: Locals Only ft. Chanise Ariel & Frank B

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/571038870271753/

Meet Chanise Ariel:

Chanise Ariel is a Chattanooga native who is ready to put herself out there for the city, and even the world to see! Chanise sings modern jazz, blues, R&b and neo-soul. Chanise Ariel is an independent artist, but she loves to collaborate with other local artists! She has collaborated with bands/musicians such as 4Peace, New Breed, Dexter Bell, Kimmie J soul, & the one who will be joining us today: Frank Bumpass. Chanise’s passion to learn and study music is what drives her growth as an artist.

Meet Frank B:

Freelance musician / Saxophonist