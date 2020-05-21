Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Courtney & Cody

to Google Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Courtney & Cody - 2020-05-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Courtney & Cody - 2020-05-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Courtney & Cody - 2020-05-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Courtney & Cody - 2020-05-21 11:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FREE Live Stream: Music Industry TV featuring an interview w/ Courtney Sharp and Cody Pieschl 

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1341464566241102/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar

MusiCares COVID-19 Fund: www.grammy.com/musicares/donations

Meet Courtney:

• Follow on Instagram: @csharp816

"Kansas City based audio human/system engineer. Started in clubs & worked my way up to larger and larger clubs, started touring by covering for friends when they needed it, eventually became interested in system engineering after fighting challenging PA systems in the road."

Meet Cody:

• Follow on Instagram: @code_red_kc

"Kansas City based audio head obsessed with all things audio live and in the studio. Must have a cool hat and shades. Courtney gave me my first shot in the clubs and I worked my way up from there.

Last thing I did was monitor engineer for The OG Misfits last fall. I have a hip hop production side hustle. Festivals - anything in the Midwest you might find us at. Favorite gig - Mile 0 Fest, small festival just get to hang out with Courtney every year on a tropical island."

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
This & That
to Google Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Courtney & Cody - 2020-05-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Courtney & Cody - 2020-05-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Courtney & Cody - 2020-05-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Courtney & Cody - 2020-05-21 11:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 18, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 19, 2020

Wednesday

May 20, 2020

Thursday

May 21, 2020

Friday

May 22, 2020

Saturday

May 23, 2020

Sunday

May 24, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse