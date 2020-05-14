Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: MITV - Melissa Bubela

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FREE Live Stream: Music Industry TV featuring an interview w/ "Loveless" Melissa Bubela Thursday (5/14) @ 11am EST.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2273934886247940/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:

Venmo - @bubbles626

Bridgewood Farms - bridgewoodfarms.org/

Meet Melissa:

"Graduated at UNL in Lincoln NE with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine and Performing Arts in 2001. Moved back to Houston in 2003 where I started working for Pace Concerts (Live Nation) in 2003 in their Broadway Across American – Group Sales division as an assistant. After 6 months I began working in the Marketing division of concerts as a Marketing Assistant and stayed in this department for 5 years. During this time Steve Lawler guided me and began showing me the life of a promoter rep and I was hooked. House Of Blues opened in 2008, where I was able to start working as a Production Coordinator and help open the building. I worked myself up to Production Manager and then to a larger venue, Bayou Music Center in Houston as their Production Manager in 2013. Throughout this time, I assisted with arenas and amphitheaters which led me to Nashville in 2015 where I was part of the Ascend Amphitheater opening and handling all Live Nation shows in the state of Tennessee."

