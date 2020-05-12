Live [Stream] from the Quarantine: Staff Happy Hour w/ Bryan

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

FREE Stream: Join our bartender Bryan Young for a Staff Happy Hour on Tuesday (5/12) @ 4pm EST.

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:

Venmo - @basshead89

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/892264321221642/

Meet Bryan:

Grew up as a military child, so was constantly moving and meeting new people. The more people I met the more comfortable I became being around others and also made me realize we can not get through this thing called life by ourselves. Have been in Chattanooga for 12 years now. I love bartending and building relationships with people that the influence my life. Love playing golf, been playing since I was 12. I will be going to music festivals until the day I die. Without music it would be hard to express emotions and bring others together. My favorite drink is Jameson and Ginger with a splash of cranberry. Have a dog named Lucy and a cat named Kitty. Have a beautiful girlfriend who one day I will marry. I am working on becoming a science teacher and buying a house, then hopefully retiring somewhere near a body of water.

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
