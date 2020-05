FREE Stream: Join our bartender Chris Scott for a Staff Happy Hour

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/288072892579253/

Donations Welcome | Virtual Tip Jar:

Venmo - @chris-scott-50

PayPal - cjscott7503

Meet Chris:

Chris Scott grew up in Memphis, Tn, and entered the United States Air Force directly after high school. He became a graduate of The University of Memphis and worked for the Grizzlies Basketball team before making Chattanooga home in 2007.