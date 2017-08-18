The Long Game

Where can a single word take you?

Join us every Friday night at 10pm and find out as we explore the Universe through the doorway of a single word using Long Form Improvisation.

What is Long Form Improvisation? That’s where we get a suggestion from the audience and use that to create multiple inter-related scenes lasting between 15 and 20 minutes. Characters are born and die, civilizations rise and fall, pizzas get ordered and delivered, all right before your eyes!

There are multiple “forms” of Long Form Improv, any one of which you might see at this show, including:

The Harold - The audience suggestion is used as the basis of a monologue, which becomes the foundation of the scenes that follow.

Time Dash - A single establishing scene is created, and then the actors jump around in time and space to see what happens at various points in the lives of the characters.

Spoon River - A sleepy little town, possibly close by, is the setting for a series of monologues and scenes based on the audience suggestion.

The Bat - Remember your Grandparents telling you how cool it was to listen to a play on the radio? Well, you can have that same experience with “The Bat!” It’s a series of scenes that we create in complete darkness!

All in all, it’s a show unlike any other in Chattanooga! So, join us, and experience it for yourself!