Lost Dog Street Band

to

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Lost Dog Street Band

Don't miss Lost Dog Street Band w/ Matt Heckler Oct. 18th at The Signal in Chattanooga, TN

*This is a reduced capacity, socially distant reserved seated & standing event.

*Tables, seats and sections must be purchased together for each party.

*Names of each attendee is required upon purchase. (Names on tickets can be changed after purchase by logging in to your eventbrite account)

*Masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

---

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

* Socially distanced, reserved seated and standing areas

* Masks required unless actively eating/drinking

* Temperature checks upon entry

* Sanitation procedures throughout

*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.

Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com

Info

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Lost Dog Street Band - 2020-10-18 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lost Dog Street Band - 2020-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lost Dog Street Band - 2020-10-18 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lost Dog Street Band - 2020-10-18 19:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 16, 2020

Thursday

September 17, 2020

Friday

September 18, 2020

Saturday

September 19, 2020

Sunday

September 20, 2020

Monday

September 21, 2020

Tuesday

September 22, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Local Business Spotlight