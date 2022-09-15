Love Your Deep Core

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

This class will be teach participants what IS the “deep core” and then how we can gently activate and protect it to prevent and/or treat incontinence, back, pelvic and hip discomfort, as well as improve daily and athletic function. All are welcome, and it will be especially helpful for pre and postpartum mothers!

Please bring: water, yoga mat, and wear comfortable clothing! Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Monika Patel is a local doctor of physical therapy, trained in orthopedics, manual therapy, and pelvic health. She loves to help people intentionally activate their deep core particularly for pelvic, hip, and back proactive care. She practices at Hitchcock Family Medicine and runs her own virtual coaching business for expecting and healing mothers called Train4Birth.

Info

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
to
