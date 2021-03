Lunch and Learn: "Jewish Music Through the Ages"

Cantor Heit, a past scholar-in-residence, will return to Mizpah by Zoom to trace the history of Jewish music. Through teaching and singing, she will guide us on the journey from Temple orchestrations through the musical revolution inspired by Debbie Friedman. Please join us for three engaging Lunch and Learns sessions with a gifted Cantor and Scholar.

Event by Mizpah Congregation