LUTHI routinely brings the party, and it’s a big one. “Boogie Circus” is the most colorful description of their sound so far. “We like the term Cumberland Funk too,” says frontman Christian Luthi, an homage to the river that flows through its Nashville home and a sound that blends the city's often under-appreciated musical history. What’s very evident in talking with (what they call) “The LUTHI Crew” is the shared passion for helping others let loose.

Tickets to the show are $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/luthi-at-wanderlinger-tickets-57421356824

Show is Ages 21+