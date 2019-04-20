Luthi

to Google Calendar - Luthi - 2019-04-20 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Luthi - 2019-04-20 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Luthi - 2019-04-20 21:00:00 iCalendar - Luthi - 2019-04-20 21:00:00

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

LUTHI routinely brings the party, and it’s a big one. “Boogie Circus” is the most colorful description of their sound so far. “We like the term Cumberland Funk too,” says frontman Christian Luthi, an homage to the river that flows through its Nashville home and a sound that blends the city's often under-appreciated musical history. What’s very evident in talking with (what they call) “The LUTHI Crew” is the shared passion for helping others let loose.

Tickets to the show are $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/luthi-at-wanderlinger-tickets-57421356824

Show is Ages 21+

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
6154966070
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Luthi - 2019-04-20 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Luthi - 2019-04-20 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Luthi - 2019-04-20 21:00:00 iCalendar - Luthi - 2019-04-20 21:00:00
DI 16.09

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 28, 2019

Friday

March 1, 2019

Saturday

March 2, 2019

Sunday

March 3, 2019

Monday

March 4, 2019

Tuesday

March 5, 2019

Wednesday

March 6, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours