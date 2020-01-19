Lyrics & Libations Poetry and Comedy Open Mic

Google Calendar - Lyrics & Libations Poetry and Comedy Open Mic - 2020-01-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lyrics & Libations Poetry and Comedy Open Mic - 2020-01-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lyrics & Libations Poetry and Comedy Open Mic - 2020-01-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Lyrics & Libations Poetry and Comedy Open Mic - 2020-01-19 17:00:00

Chattanooga Cigar Club 1518 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

DI 17.03

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 15, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

January 16, 2020

Friday

January 17, 2020

Saturday

January 18, 2020

Sunday

January 19, 2020

Monday

January 20, 2020

Tuesday

January 21, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours