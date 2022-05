× Expand Mad Hatters/GEM Theatre The Mad Hatters: A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

The Mad Hatters: A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers bring their act to The GEM Theatre on Saturday, May 21 at 7:30pm. These Atlanta music scene veterans bring decades of Tom Petty music to life through their loud and live interpretation. Tickets: $35. Reserved seating is available online: https://calhoungemtheatre.org/