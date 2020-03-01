Mad Record Show

Music starts at 6:00PM
Matthew Paul Revere, Black Hundreds, Tomcats Torpedo, Havoc, and Wohlglemut
Hillbilly central, LaDarrell Ransom, and more records!
The more records you buy-the cheaper the beer becomes!
Mad Knight Brewing Co. 4015 Tennessee Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Music starts at 6:00PM
Matthew Paul Revere, Black Hundreds, Tomcats Torpedo, Havoc, and Wohlglemut
Hillbilly central, LaDarrell Ransom, and more records!
The more records you buy-the cheaper the beer becomes!
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
Concerts & Live MusicClayton from Behold the Brave
Education & LearningBlack Creatives Panel
-
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Anthony & Paul Stone
This & ThatJust Face It
Theater & DancePop-Up Tap Class
Kids & FamilyFirst Responders Community Game Night
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Jordania
Education & LearningCouple's Massage 101
-
Concerts & Live MusicCaitlin Canty, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert
Concerts & Live MusicHill City Sessions: Butch Ross
Education & LearningWatercolor Sketching: A Half-Day Workshop
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatCupid's Chase 5k
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
Education & LearningSoap Making 101
-
Education & LearningPelvic Floor and Core
-
Concerts & Live MusicWebb Barringer
-
Concerts & Live MusicKyle Nachtigal
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Film Theater & DanceBolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake
Concerts & Live MusicJacob Darrow
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningHome Buyer Happy Hour
-
Education & LearningPrice Right to Attract and Retain Clients
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
Education & LearningCoffee Talk with Dionne Jenkins: Diversity and Inclusion
-
Education & LearningSew What
This & ThatChess K-night
Art & ExhibitionsAVA Critique Workshop
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Education & Learning This & ThatFree Indoor Archery Session
Art & ExhibitionsAvisto Art Exhibition
Education & LearningCivics 101: Federal Government
-
Education & LearningHeadshots 101
-
Education & Learning Theater & DanceContemporary Dance with Sara
© 2019 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.