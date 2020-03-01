Mad Record Show

Mad Knight Brewing Co. 4015 Tennessee Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Music starts at 6:00PM

Matthew Paul Revere, Black Hundreds, Tomcats Torpedo, Havoc, and Wohlglemut

Hillbilly central, LaDarrell Ransom, and more records!

The more records you buy-the cheaper the beer becomes!

Mad Knight Brewing Co. 4015 Tennessee Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
