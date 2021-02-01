How I Made Money in 2020

More than 600,000 businesses are started each year. Many of these are small businesses, run from home. But what does this really like? There is no denying that this past year was difficult for small businesses but in a time where many are income insecure, this could be a good time to dust off those business ideas in your head and put them to work.

But. what does making money look like when you run a small business? While we would like to believe "If You Build It, They Will Come", building a business can take some time and you should have a realistic look of what that looks like. In this class, we will explore how a small business makes money, the diversity of income sources and how to set realistic income goals for your small business.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.