The Mailboxes Album Release Party with Spinster

Songbirds North 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

All Ages // Doors at 6pm // Music at 7pm

Local Chattanooga pop duo, The Mailboxes, are releasing a new album this summer called Inside Outside through an art project involving thru-hiking, touring, and the color lavender. They're kicking off their project on March 2nd in Chattanooga at Songbirds North with Spinster as the opener. Tickets are on sale now!

Check out their latest single "All I Know" at fanlink.to/themailboxes

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mailboxes-album-release-party-with-spinster-tickets-53151688130

