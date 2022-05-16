Make Your Own Pizza (Garden)

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

What if you could grow all of your favorite toppings for your pizza yourself?

In this class, we will discuss how to grow nightshades (tomatoes and peppers), garlic, basil and oregano to make the perfect pizza. This class is a gardening class, not a cooking class.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Home & Garden
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Make Your Own Pizza (Garden) - 2022-05-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Make Your Own Pizza (Garden) - 2022-05-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Make Your Own Pizza (Garden) - 2022-05-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Make Your Own Pizza (Garden) - 2022-05-16 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

May 12, 2022

Friday

May 13, 2022

Saturday

May 14, 2022

Sunday

May 15, 2022

Monday

May 16, 2022

Tuesday

May 17, 2022

Wednesday

May 18, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours