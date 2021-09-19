Making the Ed Johnson Memorial Exhibit

Opening immediately following the Ed Johnson Memorial dedication, this educational exhibit in AVA's Landis Gallery will showcase the inspiration and process behind the new Memorial by artist Jerome Meadows.

Attendees will learn more about the story that inspired the Memorial and get a behind the scenes look at the complicated process of constructing it. Gallery Hours: Wednesday - Thursday, 12-5 PM and Fridays - Sundays, 12-6 PM through October 22nd.

Please note: Masks are required.

