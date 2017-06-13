Manifesto

Google Calendar - Manifesto - 2017-06-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Manifesto - 2017-06-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Manifesto - 2017-06-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Manifesto - 2017-06-13 20:00:00

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The great Cate Blanchett alternates between a baker's dozen of different personae in an art film previously mounted as a 13-screen installation.

Manifesto integrates various types of artist manifestos from different time periods with contemporary scenarios. Manifestos are depicted by 13 different characters - among them a school teacher, factory worker, choreographer, punk, news reader, scientist, puppeteer, widow, and a homeless man.

Showtimes and tickets available at www.chattpalace.com.

Info

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Manifesto - 2017-06-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Manifesto - 2017-06-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Manifesto - 2017-06-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Manifesto - 2017-06-13 20:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Tuesday

June 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours