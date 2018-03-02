Artists on the Loose is a group of independent artists who share studio and exhibition space. Our hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:00am to 2:00pm and First Fridays of every month. Come join us to meet our artists and see their latest work.
March First Friday at ARTISTS on the LOOSE!
Artists on the Loose 1401 Williams Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Education & LearningSelf-Driving Cars and Smart Cities
-
Concerts & Live MusicTir Asleen, Paperback, My Captain My King, Midnite Rollercoaster
-
Parties & Clubs This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Education & LearningCultivating Relationships
-
Education & LearningSpecial NextGen Home Construction Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & LearningStill Life Painting Boot Camp with Melissa Hefferlin
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningValentine’s Card Making Social
Thursday
-
Education & LearningRyan Gravel Lecture – Where We Want to Live
-
Education & LearningBikepacking 101
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness SportsNo Fail February
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkAdron
-
-
Kids & FamilyFather Daughter Dance
-
Saturday
-
This & ThatValenPAWS!
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden Kids & FamilyValentine's Cork Succulent Wreath
-
-
Education & LearningSoap Making
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyNativity Rising Artists: The Transfigured Flute's Esprit
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceRomeo & Juliet
-
Concerts & Live MusicUTC Symphony Concerto Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
-
Concerts & Live MusicMathis & Martin
Monday
-
Theater & DanceNew Year Belly Dance Session
-
Education & LearningOil Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningArchaeology Lecture
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic