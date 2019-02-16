The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. (NCBW) proudly presents its’ annual Mardi Gras Ball, an elegant evening of fun, food and live entertainment. This event takes place on Saturday, February 16, 2018 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

“This is an exciting time for our organization as we embark on yet another year of fundraising and serving the community,” says event chair Beverly McKeldin. “Without these fundraisers and the community’s support, it would not be possible for us to award $10,000 a year in scholarships to deserving high school students,” says McKeldin.

In addition to scholarships, the organization also uses funds raised to continue operating its’ Sista-to-Sista Mentoring Program at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy.

Other fundraising efforts held throughout the year include the organization’s signature fashion show event and the Candace Golf Tournament.

Tickets for the Mardi Gras Ball can be purchased from any participating member of NCBW or from Chic Beauty Salon located at 3715 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga. Seating for eight (8) is reserved and the ticket cost is $55 per person and is tax deductible. Tickets can also be purchased via Eventbrite. The attire is formal. Food will be served, and a cash bar will be available.

For more information about this event and/or the organization, please go to our website ncbw-chattanooga.org or follow us on Facebook @NCBWChattanooga.

The mission of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. is to advocate on behalf of Black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment. Virginia Harris is National President and Deborah Flagg is President of the local NCBW chapter.