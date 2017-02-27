Margaret Dyer & Jan Kransberger Opening Reception

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Form combined with color produce works which signify the newness and beauty of Spring at River Gallery.

In this show Margaret Dyer uses oil for her paintings of France, Italy, New York, and Atlanta as well as the figure.

Jan Kransberger's quotes Camille Pissarro, "Blessed are they who see beautiful things in humble places where other people see nothing." Cast glass is Kransberger's medium of choice to convey her love of the human figure through light and color.

